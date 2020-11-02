RIO VISTA, Texas — Rio Vista Independent School District announced it was closing at midday Tuesday due to the number of students out with the flu or flu-like symptoms.

More than 110 students, out of a total of 770 are sick, according to the superintendent. Almost 60 of those are elementary school students.

Rio Vista ISD schools will remain closed until Feb. 18.

Three years ago, the district had a similar number of cases. At the time, schools only closed for a day and things got worse. The superintendent said this influenced their decision to close for a longer period of time.

No on-campus activities will take place while schools are closed, according to the district.

All rooms, surfaces and buses will be disinfected while the schools are closed.

The schools were already scheduled to be a half-day on Friday and closed on Monday for President's Day.

