The amount of people who have died from the flu in Dallas County continues to increase.

On Wednesday, the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department confirmed a 34-year-old died from the virus.

According to the health department, the victim did not have any underlying medical conditions prior to death.

Ten adults and one person under 18 have died due to the virus during the 2019-2020 season.

In addition, there are two other pediatric deaths that may also be flu-related. The official cause of death is pending from the medical examiner’s office, health officials stated.

Health experts still urge anyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine.

People are also encouraged to follow preventive steps such as, frequently washing their hands, using their elbows to cover cough/sneeze and to stay home if you experience flu-like symptoms.

"If you do get sick with the flu, take antiviral medications if your doctor prescribes them," Dallas County health officials said in a written statement.

The department is offering free flu vaccine for children and adults throughout the rest of January:

Thursday, Jan. 23

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Eastfield Community College (C-139), 3737 Motley Drive, Mesquite, Texas 75150

Saturday, Jan. 25

9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Pleasant Grove Christian Church, 1324 Pleasant Drive, Dallas, Texas 75217

Thursday, Jan. 30

1:00 to 3:00 p.m., South Branch Garland Library, 4845 Broadway Avenue, Garland, Texas 75043

Friday, Jan. 31

1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Austin Street Shelter, 2929 Hickory Street, Dallas, Texas 75226

