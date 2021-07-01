Fair Park will serve as a mega-site for COVID-19 vaccinations

Fair Park will be open Monday for appointment-only vaccinations and will not be open to the general public or for walk-ups.

Fair Park in Dallas will serve as a mega-site for COVID-19 vaccinations, county officials confirmed Thursday.

A spokesperson for County Judge Clay Jenkins stated they received confirmation for the new vaccine site Thursday morning and that things are "evolving fast."

"We are planning to start Monday, but it depends on when we get the next shipment from the state," spokesperson Lauren Trimble said.

According to the state's dashboard, 1,375,000 doses have been shipped throughout Texas.

The Fair Park site will be used to vaccinate individuals who are on the Dallas County Health and Human Services waiting list.

The vaccinations will be administered by-appointment-only and will not be open to the general public or for walk-ups, Trimble said.

Just one day ago, Jenkins confirmed to WFAA two new drive-thru locations would open Monday.

The vaccine allotment earmarked for Parkland Hospital will be deployed at Eastfield College and Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, Jenkins said.

Both locations currently serve as existing COVID-19 testing sites.

A representative with Parkland Hospital confirmed the vaccination efforts will be by appointment-only and designated for the 1A population of first responders and healthcare workers along with some 1B population of high-risk existing Parkland patients.

Jenkins had previously said two additional locations would be announced. The other location aside from Fair Park has not yet been announced.

According to state data, more than 475,000 Texans have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Jan. 6.