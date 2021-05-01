Tarrant, Dallas counties plan to set up mass vaccination sites as soon as next week

Judge Clay Jenkins said Dallas County would receive as many as 2,000 vaccine doses per day from the state, starting next week.

Officials from Dallas and Tarrant counties announced that they plan to open mass vaccination sites as early as next week.

During county commissioners meetings on Tuesday, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said they have submitted a proposal to the Texas Department of Emergency Management to set up a site.

The county is considering Hurst Convention Center for vaccine distribution, Whitley said.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the health department is considering a number of locations for large scale sites, including UNT Dallas, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Fair Park, and Forester Field in Pleasant Grove.

Jenkins said the doses of COVID-19 vaccines they get from the state will increase to 2,000 per day starting next week.

That increase, Jenkins said, will allow health officials to vaccinate the 1B population at a mass vaccination site.

Both counties have set websites that will allow people in the 1B group to pre-register.

While state health officials said at the beginning of the year that 1B vaccinations could begin, most health care facilities haven't offered immunizations to people in that group, instead focusing on the 1A population -- frontline health care workers and employees and residents of long term care facilities.