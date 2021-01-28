Denton County Public Health to receive more than triple the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

Judge Andy Eads said the public health department will receive 31,500 doses the week of Feb. 1 from the state allocation.

After weeks of calling for more COVID-19 doses to distribute to its residents, Denton County Public Health will get a larger batch next week, officials say.

Judge Andy Eads said in a release that DCPH will receive 31,500 doses the week of Feb. 1, including 19,500 of the Pfizer vaccine and 12,000 of the Moderna one.

In addition, the county expects to receive a separate allotment for second shots.

This week, DCPH received just under 10,000 doses.

“This is welcome news,” said Eads, in a release. ”The Commissioners Court has asked the state to increase the amount of vaccine sent to our county for several weeks. They have incrementally increased the amount of doses each week from an initial 1,100 to 3,000 to 6,000 last week and 9,950 this week.”

As of Wednesday, more than 54,000 doses of vaccine have been allocated to providers in Denton County, with over 20,000 going to the public health department.

The county said it has more than 143,000 people registered in its vaccine interest portal.

Appointments are required for anyone being immunized.

The first day of operations at the Denton County vaccination hub took place Wednesday at C.H. Collins in Denton officials said.