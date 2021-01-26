Tarrant County addresses confusion over new online tool that checks COVID-19 vaccine registration status

Once the online tool is fixed, residents will be able to check where they stand on the county's COVID-19 registration list.

Tarrant County Public Health is providing clarification after confusion regarding a new online tool that is meant to allow residents to check their status on the COVID-19 registration list.

Tarrant County previously created a website where people can find out when they’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new online tool launched Monday night. However, an email message that was sent did not have people's "identifier included," according to the county health department.

During Monday night's launch, many residents reported receiving an email with missing or wrong information related to their registration.

Tuesday morning, the county said once the online tool is fixed, people should be able to check their spot in line for the COVID-19 registration.

This online tool is for people already on the vaccine waitlist and for those who already received their first shot and are awaiting a second dose.

Health officials said they are working on distributing a new message once they can get the distribution system working correctly.

We are working to distribute a new message just as soon as we can get our distribution system working correctly. — Tarrant County Public Health (@TCPHtweets) January 26, 2021

Tarrant County health also addressed in its tweets that many people didn't receive a number when they got their first coronavirus vaccination. Those who signed up in January also didn't receive an ID number.

Once the new email goes out, county officials said the registration ID numbers will also be sent to those people so they can check their status.

Many people did not receive a number when they got their first vaccination. The email, once resent will provide those numbers so that people can do their status checks. — Tarrant County Public Health (@TCPHtweets) January 26, 2021