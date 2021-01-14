What about my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how North Texas counties plan to get it to you

Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant counties have plans in place for those who received their first dose through the counties.

Many people have reached out to WFAA with questions about how to get their second dose of the vaccine.

If you received the vaccine through your county, here is some information from the big four counties.

Collin County Health Care Services: Individuals will be notified when to schedule the follow-up appointment for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The notification will come by phone. More information here.

Dallas County Health and Human Services: Once an individual gets the first vaccine, a card is given with a date to come back for the second dose. People should plan to go back and receive the second dose on the date indicated on the card at the same time and location. DCHHS will have the second dose ready. More information here.

Denton County Public Health: DCPH will reach out roughly a week ahead of the person's 28th day to schedule the second dose. This notification will come via email, text and voice call. More information here.