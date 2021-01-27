Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccines in North Texas. Here's how to sign up

Walmart and Sam's Club will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in North Texas, the company announced.
These vaccines will be available to people currently eligible for the vaccine under the state's designations, a Walmart representative said.
As of now, those eligible for immunization in Texas are people in groups 1A and 1B. Those individuals include frontline health care roles, living or working at long-term care facilities, those over 65 or adults with pre-existing conditions.
Currently, the company says it is offering the vaccine at 150 locations across a dozen states or territories.
That includes Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, D.C.
These are the six North Texas locations set to receive vaccine allocations and their expected start dates:
- Bridge City, 795 Texas Avenue, Jan. 25 start date
- Mansfield, 930 N Walnut Creek Dr STE 800, Jan. 25 start date
- Lancaster, 150 N Interstate 35E, Jan. 25 start date
- Big Spring, 201 W Marcy Drive, Jan. 25 start date
- Bastrop, 488 Highway 71 W, Jan. 25 start date
- Terrell, 1900 W Moore Avenue, Jan. 28 start date
How to sign up for a vaccine appointment
All appointments are being scheduled through Walmart's website.
People will need to create a Walmart.com account in order to register and must meet state guidelines for current eligible groups to get an appointment.
A Walmart representative said the situation is constantly evolving, so people should check back to see if more appointments or locations are available.
RELATED: Where can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are some providers in North Texas that will alert you