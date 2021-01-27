Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccines in North Texas. Here's how to sign up

There are the six North Texas locations set to receive vaccine allocations. Appointments will be set up through Walmart's website.

Walmart and Sam's Club will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations in North Texas, the company announced.

These vaccines will be available to people currently eligible for the vaccine under the state's designations, a Walmart representative said.

As of now, those eligible for immunization in Texas are people in groups 1A and 1B. Those individuals include frontline health care roles, living or working at long-term care facilities, those over 65 or adults with pre-existing conditions.

Currently, the company says it is offering the vaccine at 150 locations across a dozen states or territories.

That includes Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

These are the six North Texas locations set to receive vaccine allocations and their expected start dates:

Bridge City, 795 Texas Avenue, Jan. 25 start date

Mansfield, 930 N Walnut Creek Dr STE 800, Jan. 25 start date

Lancaster, 150 N Interstate 35E, Jan. 25 start date

Big Spring, 201 W Marcy Drive, Jan. 25 start date

Bastrop, 488 Highway 71 W, Jan. 25 start date

Terrell, 1900 W Moore Avenue, Jan. 28 start date

How to sign up for a vaccine appointment

All appointments are being scheduled through Walmart's website.

People will need to create a Walmart.com account in order to register and must meet state guidelines for current eligible groups to get an appointment.