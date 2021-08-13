Group of Fort Worth ISD parents sue district, saying it doesn't have authority to require masks

The parents are backing Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that limits local governments and districts from requiring masks.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four parents who have children attending the Fort Worth Independent School District filed a lawsuit against the district and superintendent Thursday, claiming the district lacks the authority to require face masks.

The parents argue that the face mask requirement at the district is in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates. They ask the court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the requirement.

The lawsuit says that the Texas Disaster Act allows the governor to supersede local regulations. It also says that the requirement was put in place in violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act, among other claims. The parents in the lawsuit also ask for $250,000 or less and requested a jury trial.

WFAA requested a statement from Fort Worth ISD, but a spokesperson said the district can’t comment on pending litigation.

Fort Worth ISD announced the mask requirement during a board meeting Tuesday when Superintendent Kent Scribner said he directed staff to add the mask requirement to back-to-school guidance. The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 16.

About 20 people spoke at the school board meeting, all in support of a mask mandate. Scribner also said he received a letter from 120 Cook Children's physicians who shared their concerns about students going without masks

Fort Worth ISD is just one of many larger districts across the state going against Abbott's executive order and ban on mask requirements.

Dallas County issued a mask requirement Wednesday, prompting masks in all of its districts. Crowley and Everman ISDs in Tarrant County are also requiring masks.

Austin ISD and Houston ISD are also requiring masks in schools.