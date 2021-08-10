Fort Worth ISD will require masks when school starts next week, superintendent says

Superintendent Kent Scribner made the announcement at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD will join Dallas ISD and Austin ISD in requiring masks when the district goes back to school, superintendent Kent Scribner said at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

This guidance goes against Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order regarding mask mandates in schools. Scribner said he directed staff to add required masks to back-to-school guidance after receiving a letter from 100 Cook Children's physicians.

About 20 people spoke at the school board meeting, all in support of a mask mandate.

The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 16.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.