Dallas ISD to 'temporarily' require masks at schools and facilities, officials announce

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District will "temporarily require all staff, students and visitors to wear masks while on district schools and other facilities" starting Tuesday, an email sent to parents announced Monday morning.

Officials with the district are holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday at its headquarters as thousands of students head back to class for the start of the school year at dozens of campuses across the city.

District officials said the decision came as hospitalizations prompted Dallas County to raise its COVID-19 threat level to red.

“Effective tomorrow I’m issuing an order that everyone on campus will wear a mask.”



"Effective tomorrow I'm issuing an order that everyone on campus will wear a mask." - Dr. Michael Hinojosa, Superintendent of Dallas ISD

Back in May, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that prohibited government entities, including schools, from implementing mask mandates. Under the order, face masks could no longer be required for students, teachers, parents, or other staff members on campus after June 4.

The Texas Education Agency also released new COVID-19 guidance last week that said schools must follow Abbott's order regarding masks. According to its guidance, schools also don't need to inform families of a positive COVID-19 case in the school, nor conduct contact tracing.

In addition, if a school does contract trace, students who are considered "close contacts" of an infected student can still attend school if parents choose to send them to class, under the TEA's guidance.

Children under 12 are still unable to get vaccinated against COVID-19.