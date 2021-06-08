The district is considering a mask requirement despite a ban on such mandates by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD will soon vote on a proposed mask requirement for the coming school year, despite the governor's ban on such mandates, Superintendent Millard House II announced late Thursday.

The mask mandate would apply to students, staff and visitors at all schools, regardless of vaccination status. The proposal will be voted on next week by the district's Board of Education, according to House.

"The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red," stated House in a press release late Thursday. "We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay."

Houston ISD's decision to consider a mask mandate came the same day that Harris County raised its COVID threat level guidance to "red," which is the highest level. In short, that guidance recommends people get vaccinated, stay home and work safe.

Leaders and school districts are dealing with a spike in COVID cases across the country, driven mostly by the Delta variant, just a head of the 2021-2022 school year.

Previously, HISD was among districts that stated they had no intention of bucking state orders that ban COVID-related mandates, including masks. So far, there's no word from Austin on a reaction from the governor.

Superintendent House released this statement Thursday night:

"The health and safety of our students and staff continues to be our guiding compass in all of our decisions. As a result, during tonight’s agenda review meeting, I announced that I will propose a mask mandate for students, staff, and visitors at all schools, buses, and facilities to be voted on next week by the Board of Education. The rate of COVID-19 cases is rising in our communities and Harris County is now at threat level red. We must remain vigilant and use every tool we have to keep this virus at bay. Therefore, the mask mandate will become effective upon Board approval during next Thursday’s board meeting on August 12."

