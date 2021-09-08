'Forced to choose between health and education': Dallas County parents file suit to end mask mandate ban

The parents want to return to in-person learning with face masks required. Their children faced challenges with virtual learning.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The parents of 12 children in Dallas County filed a lawsuit Monday against Gov. Greg Abbott, asking a court to rule on his ban on mask mandates.

The counter-plaintiffs added to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins's court filing, asking a district court to rule on whether he can require face coverings and overrule Abbott's ban. Currently, most governmental entities can't require face masks under Abbott's order.

The parents are urging that districts should regain the power to enact mask requirements so their children can learn in person again. Some of the children have learning disabilities and have faced challenges with virtual learning.

"My daughter fell into a depression and refused to leave her room most days while participating in virtual learning," one mom said in an affidavit. "She needs the socialization and peer interactions at school."

Another parent said her daughter's dyslexia "would be best served by in-person dyslexia treatment and instruction in school."

In his filing, Jenkins cites the rise of the delta variant, the start of the school year and the fact there is no vaccine for children. He says local authorities need to be able to require face masks.

The lawyers for the parents say that Abbott doesn't have the authority through the Texas Disaster Act to suspend public school's ability to take care of students.

"His order unlawfully suspends laws and deprives Texas school districts of the power and discretion granted to them by the laws of the State," it says.

The suit asks the court to enact a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of banning mask mandates.

"This is a recipe for exploding community transmission of the Delta Variant as it races through schools and children take it home to their families,” Jenkins's filing says.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Bexar County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the state, allowing public school officials in the San Antonio area to issue mask-wearing mandates.

Parents share their child's experiences

The parents say their children attend Richardson ISD, Coppell ISD and Dallas ISD.

One woman in the suit says her child is in elementary school at Richardson ISD with an individualized education program. He has dyslexia, neurological issues and was diagnosed with Intractable Epilepsy at 3 years old.

The parent says that one of his medications places him at a higher risk for severe outcomes due to COVID. The parent says they have done everything they can over the past 18 months to keep him safe during the pandemic.

"We were recently told by a neurologist that a COVID diagnosis would lead to an immediate hospital stay," the affidavit said.

While he was learning virtually, his teachers and parents noticed he regressed academically and emotionally, the affidavit said. He was later allowed to have a hybrid model with in-person classes due to the mask mandate at school.