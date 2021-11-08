Here are the North Texas school districts requiring masks

It's more than just Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD.

DALLAS — This list will be updated as needed.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, mask-wearing will be required in all Dallas County businesses, schools and buildings. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed the new mask-wearing order Wednesday afternoon.

It comes after a temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday night against Gov. Greg Abbott to stop him from enforcing a ban on mask mandates.

Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD previously already said they would require masks.

With Wednesday's new order, several school districts in Dallas County said they would require masks, following the county's new guidance.

Below is a list of all the local school districts that will require masks. WFAA has not heard from any districts, so far, that have said they would prohibit masks.

Dallas County

All of the following Dallas County school districts are required to enforce mask-wearing, per Jenkins' latest order.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Cedar Hill ISD

Coppell ISD

Dallas ISD

DeSoto ISD

Duncanville ISD

Garland ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Highland Park ISD

Irving ISD

Lancaster ISD

Mesquite ISD

Richardson ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Tarrant County

Crowley ISD

Everman ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Collin County

As of this writing Wednesday, masks are optional in every school district in the county.