Here are the North Texas school districts requiring masks

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, mask-wearing will be required in all Dallas County businesses, schools and buildings. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed the new mask-wearing order Wednesday afternoon.
It comes after a temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday night against Gov. Greg Abbott to stop him from enforcing a ban on mask mandates.
Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD previously already said they would require masks.
With Wednesday's new order, several school districts in Dallas County said they would require masks, following the county's new guidance.
Below is a list of all the local school districts that will require masks. WFAA has not heard from any districts, so far, that have said they would prohibit masks.
Dallas County
All of the following Dallas County school districts are required to enforce mask-wearing, per Jenkins' latest order.
- Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
- Cedar Hill ISD
- Coppell ISD
- Dallas ISD
- DeSoto ISD
- Duncanville ISD
- Garland ISD
- Grand Prairie ISD
- Highland Park ISD
- Irving ISD
- Lancaster ISD
- Mesquite ISD
- Richardson ISD
- Sunnyvale ISD
Tarrant County
- Crowley ISD
- Everman ISD
- Fort Worth ISD
Collin County
As of this writing Wednesday, masks are optional in every school district in the county.
Frisco and Plano ISDs are offering virtual learning options, and Wylie ISD said it is considering adding a temporary remote conferencing option.