Live updates: Fort Worth launches initiative focused on economic recovery

The task force will lead the city's post-COVID response to stabilize and restore local businesses, while targeting growth

The City of Fort Worth hopes to restore local businesses and economic growth impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with a new initiative for economic recovery.

Mayor Betsy Price is expected to announce the initiative, called Fort Worth Now, Thursday afternoon. The task force will lead the city's post-COVID response to stabilize and restore local businesses while targeting growth sectors to equitably advance the city's economy, the city said in a statement.

The public-private partnership of the initiative will be comprised of businesses and community leaders who will "spearhead the next year of economic recovery and growth initiatives."

Top updates for Thursday, May 7:



2 additional deaths in Collin County

Two elderly Collin County residents who had COVID-19 have died, health officials said Thursday.

An 86-year-old McKinney woman died Thursday morning at the Oxford Grand Assisted Living & Memory Care facility, marking the facility’s 12th death related to COVID-19. The woman had underlying medical conditions.

A 75-year-old Plano man died at a local hospital Wednesday. Of the 24 COVID-19 deaths reported to the county, all but three have been over age 65.

Texas economic activity sharply falls in wake of COVID-19

Layoffs and plunging consumer confidence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are contributing to economic distress in Texas, The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said Thursday.

The economic distress has sent the Texas economy into a tailspin, the bank said.

“COVID-19 containment measures have led to unprecedented declines in demand and triggered mass layoffs across the state,” said Dallas Fed senior business economist Laila Assanie in a video accompanying the report. “A record 1.6 million Texans filed for unemployment insurance from mid-March through late April, amounting to 11.5 percent of the workforce.”

Consumer confidence in Texas plunged in April to its lowest level in seven years, the bank said.

“Texas will likely underperform the U.S. this year, in part due to the downturn in energy,” Assanie said. “Employment will fall sharply through mid-year, rebound in the second half of 2020 and end the year down 7.6 percent on a December-over-December basis. This is the first contraction in the Texas economy since 2009.”

American Airlines customers required to wear masks

American Airlines will require face coverings for customers on May 11. Face coverings will be required for all team members beginning May 8. Flight attendants were required to wear them starting on May 1.

Person in their 20s is Rockwall County's newest case of COVID-19

Rockwall health officials announced an additional positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday. The person is from Royse City and is in their 20s.

The county has 106 positive cases.

Dallas County Community College District to continue online learning in fall

Classes will continue online in the fall to protect students at the Dallas County Community College District, the district announced Thursday.

"After making a successful transition to online learning in March at the outset of the pandemic, the district has decided that the most prudent path forward is to continue delivering instruction primarily by virtual means, until the threat of contracting COVID-19 from community spread is lessened," district officials said in a statement.

Some colleges in North Texas will return to classes in-person in the fall, but DCCCD says the district does not have the physical space to meet the social distancing requirements for the size of its student population. For context, a total of 160,000 students attend DCCCD colleges.

Kohl’s to reopen Texas stores on May 11

Kohl’s announced Thursday that they will reopen stores Monday with limited store hours, social distancing measures, and numerous cleaning and sanitization measures, as well as wellness and temperature checks, safety training and the use of masks and gloves for associates. Go here for more information.

Kohl’s has reduced operating hours and will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Kohl’s is offering dedicated shopping hours for at-risk individuals including seniors, those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Hospital capacity numbers released

The city of Dallas released its hospital capacity numbers on Thursday, which includes capacity from 25 hospitals.

Total beds: 5,712 Beds occupied: 3,566

Total ICU beds: 827 ICU beds occupied: 538

Total ventilators: 947 Ventilators in use: 345

