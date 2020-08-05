COVID-19 live updates: More Texas businesses reopen Friday

Owners are allowed to reopen businesses Friday but are not required to if they feel as though it's too soon.

Friday begins another step in the reopening of Texas' economy. Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and tanning salons are among those that can reopen under certain guidelines.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest orders, gyms will also be allowed to reopen on May 18 at 25% occupancy.

Phase 1 of the reopening measures started on May 1, when malls, movie theaters, retailers and restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity

Bars are not allowed to reopen at this time.

Top updates for Friday, May 8:

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record.

Changes to the Texas COVID-19 guidelines will allow some swimming pools to reopen Friday. Here are five things you need to know before taking the plunge.

A Fort Worth-area landlord spent four nights in the Tarrant County jail after severing utilities for one of his tenants and ignoring a judge's order to turn them back on.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.