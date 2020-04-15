Deaths related to the novel coronavirus in North Texas exceeded 100 on Tuesday.

There are also more than 4,000 confirmed cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Dallas Police Department is the latest law enforcement agency to announce another officer has tested positive.

The command staff was notified Tuesday that a 10th officer within the department has tested positive, officials say.

The officer works at the southeast patrol and has not been at work since April 2.

Dallas police officials say out of an abundance of caution, the officer has been in quarantine since April 2 because the officer’s work partner had previously tested positive.

The 10th confirmed officer began to develop coronavirus-related symptoms and was tested on April 9, police officials say.

Dallas police say the officer will continue to stay home for an additional 14 days or more until cleared to return by DPD’s medical team.

According to Dallas police officials, the infected officer didn’t pose a threat to other employees because they had not been to work in 12 days.

RELATED: Dallas police officer recovers from COVID-19, tells people to 'think of others'

Top updates for Wednesday, April 15:

The Treasury Department expects by Wednesday that 80 million Americans will receive their emergency stimulus checks. Here's what you need to know about the stimulus checks.

American and Southwest airlines will receive billions in grants and loans to help cover employee salaries. The funds will also protect team members from involuntary furloughs or pay rate reductions through Sept. 20, 2020.

On Tuesday, Dallas County announced 10 COVID-19 related deaths, which was its highest one-day total. Judge Clay Jenkins says Dallas is 'in the middle' of its coronavirus fight.

Dallas mayor calls for a citywide ovation for frontline workers

Mayor Eric Johnson is asking the residents of Dallas to participate in a public ovation for frontline works in the COVID-19 combat.

Johnson requests that at 7 p.m. Thursday, the community step outside and applaud healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and other workers.

"We have heroes among us, and they deserve to know they have supporters all around them," he said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Dallas ISD food service workers honored as heroes by Time Magazine

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

More on WFAA: