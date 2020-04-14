How coronavirus is affecting high school graduations in North Texas

WFAA asked many school districts what their plans are for graduation and for naming a valedictorian and salutatorian.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended senior year for many soon-to-be high school graduates in North Texas. Districts were thrown into a new norm as learning went remote and school leaders are left to settle just what graduation will look like.

WFAA asked major districts about graduation plans and the valedictorian/salutatorian process. Many districts have kept their original graduation date with a back-up graduation date planned as well. Some are hosting graduation virtually.

Here are the responses received so far.

Aledo

Graduation is still scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts. With the possibility of social distancing requirements extended and social gatherings not being permitted during this time, Aledo ISD has secured two alternate backup dates for graduation at the same venue. The first backup date is Sunday, June 28 and the second is Sunday, July 19.

The Aledo Learning Center Graduation is scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Aledo High School Auditorium. However, if needed, the date will be rescheduled and information will be sent to ALC graduates.

We are also doing this starting this Friday night.

In a tribute to the Class of 2020, Aledo ISD is shining the light on the senior class! Each Friday night, the lights at Bearcat Stadium, AHS baseball and softball fields and Aledo Middle School will come on at exactly 8:20 p.m. This specific time is 20:20 in military time. The lights at each facility will shine for 20 minutes.

As you see the lights shining over the community or if you happen to drive by, please keep our seniors in mind and the senior athletes whose seasons were suspended.

Due to the circumstances of COVID-19 and uncertainty ahead, this has been a challenging time for these students who have worked so hard to reach this point in their scholastic journey. This is one small way the Aledo ISD community pauses for a moment and pays tribute to these special Bearcats and all their years of hard work and dedication to get to this point. We honor you, Class of 2020!



Please share your senior images and tributes on social media using the hashtag #AledoClassof2020.

Valedictorian: We had completed the grading cycle for determining the Val/Sal before the school closures began.

Allen

[Graduation was] originally scheduled for May 22. No decision on changes to that yet. Waiting first to see how school closures/health guidelines play out in May.

Valedictorian: We have always calculated class rank at the end of the third nine-week grading period – most schools do. So ours were set at the end of the third grading period (before the closure).

Argyle

Valedictorian: We already have our valedictorian and salutatorian.

Azle

Azle High School’s graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for June 2 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. If we are unable to keep that date, we have secured a backup date of Thursday, July 23, 2020 for graduation at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Valedictorian: Our School Board will be voting on a resolution pertaining to this at our meeting on Monday, April 20.

Birdville

Graduation is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. We have not finalized any changes in plans at this time. Here is the short video we sent to our community.

Coppell

We announced our plans below, which includes a link to a video from our Superintendent. We are in the planning process of how we will honor our seniors this year, and these plans may include some of what you mentioned in your query. As soon as these are finalized, we will let our families know, and I can share it with you.

In light of the unknown and ever-changing timeline for social distancing and school closures, Coppell ISD has made the difficult decision to move the graduation ceremonies for Coppell High School and New Tech @ Coppell online. Additionally, we will look for a date in the summer to hold an in-person graduation at new venues, if possible. Both Coppell High School and New Tech High @ Coppell will honor and celebrate their seniors through virtual graduation ceremonies on their original dates. Specific details about the online events will be shared closer to the date, including if these dates need to be adjusted.

Coppell High School - May 28, 2020 at 1 p.m.

New Tech High @ Coppell - May 22, 2020 at 3 p.m.

District officials will continue to monitor this ever-changing situation and make the best decisions to keep our students safe, while following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and local, state and federal agencies.

Valedictorian: That already was determined in early February. It wasn’t affected by the closure. It is determined based on final grades at the end of the fall semester. Our valedictorian and salutatorian for both of our high schools were determined and notified in February. Our ranked students were also finalized then as well.

Dallas

No determination has been made in Dallas ISD. We also want to hear what Governor Abbott says later this week on his school closure update to see how we may be impacted.

Either way, probably another week or so before we may be able to share.

Valedictorian: The proposed plan, which would be voted on at the end of the month, will use the class rank of a student from the end of the fall semester.

Duncanville

Our plans are still undecided.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw

Prom and graduation are two milestone events seniors celebrate, and this year will be no different for the EMS ISD Class of 2020. Campus principals reassured students in a video released Monday that graduations and proms have not been nixed yet due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and backup dates are chosen in case cancellation becomes inevitable.

“We want to assure you that your 13 years of dedication and achievement will not go unnoticed or unrecognized,” said Watson High School principal Melanie Stitt via video.

“We want to do everything we can to celebrate your accomplishments,” added Saginaw High School principal Karen Pressley.

Valedictorian: our Valedictorians are being determined based on cumulative GPA up through the end of fall 2019 semester. Spring 2020 is not being counted toward GPA calculations.

Ennis



We do not have anything different scheduled at this time. Still keeping our fingers crossed, but will wait on the state to decide if we are going back at all.

Valedictorian: This has not been decided yet. But, more than likely, all grades will be calculated and finalized from the end of the first semester, which ended in December.

The second semester is incomplete for students and it would not be fair to let these grades count towards final class rankings.

Ferris

We have looked at several options, but haven't decided on the best course of action with many unknowns still at this time.

Valedictorian: We stop calculating GPA and class rank at the end of the 3rd nine weeks for seniors. This year that so happened to be the last day we were in school so the closure has no impact on that for us.

Frisco

Frisco ISD graduation ceremonies are currently scheduled May 28-30. Details here.

If FISD is able to reopen schools and finish out the school year, the ceremonies will continue as scheduled. The District is putting contingency plans into place should that not be possible due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines. There have been several ideas and options discussed for what that could look like, but nothing has been finalized and plans continue to evolve.

In the meantime, we are trying to make the best of the worst possible situation for seniors. Frisco ISD has printed approximately 4,400 yard signs for seniors and their families to display congratulating them on their accomplishments. Distribution of the signs began last week and will continue over the next few weeks based on high school. Campuses are also utilizing social media to share photos and videos celebrating seniors and encouraging seniors to share memories, college plans and their own photos and videos as well.

Garland

Garland ISD has set up two alternative dates (in June and in July) in the event that we cannot host graduation in May.

Valedictorian: We are still working on grading guidelines.

Grapevine-Colleyville

Below is information that was shared by our campus principals last week:

Graduation

We have been notified by College Park at UTA that all events through the end of May 2020 must be rescheduled. Operating under this guidance, we will also reschedule graduations for Bridges and Collegiate Academy. We have selected a date in June, as well as an alternate date in July for Grapevine High School and Colleyville Heritage High School, with every hope that we are able to conduct our graduation ceremonies for our seniors. Please add the following alternative graduation dates to your calendar:

Bridges - June 22 at 4 p.m. at Grapevine Convention Center

- June 22 at 4 p.m. at Grapevine Convention Center Collegiate Academy - June 22 at 7 p.m. at Grapevine Convention Center

Grapevine High School - June 24 at 3:30 p.m. at UTA College Park Center Alternate Date: July 17 at 3:30 p.m. at UTA College Park Center

Colleyville Heritage High School - June 24 at 7:30 p.m. at UTA College Park Center Alternate Date: July 17 at 7:30 p.m. at UTA College Park Center



Valedictorian: We are determining our Valedictorian and Salutatorian using the same process and procedures we would any other year.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Graduation is at the New Dickies Arena May 31 for both LD Bell and Trinity. We have make up days scheduled for June 28 or July 19 if necessary. We hope to have the graduation at the Dickies Arena one of those three dates. If not possible we are working with one of our venders (Balfour) on a virtual graduation.

Valedictorian: we are working on that now

Irving

We are still determining next steps. No decisions have been made yet.

Joshua

Joshua ISD is planning on having some type of graduation ceremony one way or another. Our original date was for May 22. Right now, we are still hoping to have it at our football stadium at some point this summer. If we cannot, we may have some kind of drive-by ceremony where kids can come with their families, have their photo taken, and pick up their diplomas. Our last resort is to use the free virtual commencement ceremony that Jostens is offering all districts.

We are still in a wait and see approach right now, but once we have a better idea, I can let you know.

Valedictorian: We decided that the Val and Sal would be based on class rank at the end of the 4th six weeks grading period, which ended on February 13. That was the last full grading period before we had to switch to online, and there are many other logistical issues that would have made it tough to determine the Val after that period.

Keller

We have not yet canceled our Saturday, May 23 graduation date, but we have July 25 as our back-up date at Dickies arena. Moving forward as creative celebratory plans for our graduates begin to take shape I'll be sure to reach back out to make you aware.

Valedictorian: Class rank was determined at the end of the third nine weeks per our policy - this is not new. The fourth nine weeks of Pass/Fail had no bearing on class rank

Kemp

We are undecided at this time.

Krum

We are still scheduled for May 22 and are working on contingency plans.

Valedictorian: Per our district policy, GPA rankings for seniors are determined at the conclusion of the third nine weeks, which occurred on March 6 prior to the start of remote learning practices.

McKinney

Our graduations are scheduled for Friday, May 29 for our three high schools. We currently have the Allen Event Center reserved for the events. However, we are planning a drive-through graduation option and an online graduation option if restrictions are such that we are unable to continue our traditional graduation plan. No decision has been made at this time.

Northwest

Our graduation plans currently remain the same. Our comprehensive high schools – Byron Nelson, Eaton and Northwest – typically graduate at the University of North Texas Coliseum. This year they are scheduled to graduate at this venue on May 26. UNT has not yet moved these dates. If these dates end up getting canceled by the university, however, we hope to either reschedule them at the UNT Coliseum for later in the summer or host the graduations on separate nights at Northwest ISD Stadium.

Steele Accelerated High School, which is a much smaller high school, annually hosts its graduation ceremony at one of our high school performing arts centers, which will remain the case this year (at the Byron Nelson High School Performing Arts Center). Their graduation is set for May 22, though this could be postponed depending on the timeline of the ongoing pandemic.

Valedictorian: Class rank is still determined by GPA, with final GPAs as of April 17 used to select valedictorian and salutatorian.

Plano

As we recently shared with families, Plano ISD is committed to honoring our Senior Class of 2020. We will continue to monitor recommendations and guidelines related to COVID-19, while seeking creative solutions for celebrating our seniors, and will continue providing updates to families as available. We will hold off for as long as possible regarding final decisions about graduation. We really want to host commencement ceremonies for our seniors and their families if at all possible. We are developing contingency plans in case we are not able to host ceremonies in person, as well as considering later dates.

To fully answer your question, originally scheduled graduation dates are: June 1 for Plano ISD Academy High School and June 6 for the three senior high schools.

Princeton

Princeton High School is making every attempt to hold graduation commencement as scheduled, which is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Allen Event Center. However, with the current state of the country as it deals with the pandemic, these decisions are not in the district's hands as PISD must adhere to all local, county and state orders in an attempt to keep our community healthy and safe from further spread of COVID-19.

"We know parents and graduates are anxious to know plans for this year's commencement, and we want to honor the Class of 2020 and plan to do so when and where we are allowed," Superintendent Philip Anthony said. "We just can't say for certain when or where at this time as it is out of our control."

Some school districts have already canceled, postponed or rescheduled their graduation ceremonies, however, PISD school administrators do not want to make premature decisions without knowing if they will be necessary.

Princeton ISD will communicate graduation plans as soon as there is enough information to make a decision.

Valedictorian: Same process as always, highest GPA. We are still grading during our home-based instruction.

Prosper

Prosper High School Graduation is scheduled for May 23, 2020 at 10 am. In the event that we cannot hold graduation on this date, we are working on a plan B so the graduates can be honored and celebrated for 13 years of education.

At this time, we have a senior slide show displayed on the video board at our stadium every Wednesday from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. for people to view while they drive by.

Red Oak

We are scheduled for May 26 at University of Texas at Arlington College Park, expect that to be canceled.

Looking at several options, all dependent on the status of state/city/county ‘ quarantine levels and dates.

Drive-thru graduation at ROHS – could include a stage with a small number walking across at a time while families in car or just handing diploma into vehicle; already have a local radio station committed to do live broadcast, and we will run a live feed on multiple platforms. Option for graduation by waves in the high school performing arts center – split alpha by say four groups – would need group gathering lifted.

“We are dedicated to providing the Class of 2020 with a special ceremony, unique for this year for sure, while also being cautious about the health and safety of all involved,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Each of these young men and women has worked extremely hard to get here, their families are excited about this milestone, and we want to celebrate their success.”

Valedictorian: Val and Sal are well ahead and solidified, based on the end of fall 2019.

Royse City

Royse City High School has Graduation planned for May 26. A backup date of June 22 has been secured if needed. Thank you!

Sunnyvale

It all depends on timing and if we go back or not. We have a lot of cool stuff planned either way.

Our graduation is set for May 29, but we also announced a back-up graduation date of June 26, as well.

If SISD is still not back in school, we have planned several senior activities to take the place of our typical senior traditions - just waiting to see if we have to do them in this alternative way. You can imagine that this is a big deal in our small town.

One of the coolest parts of our planning is that our superintendent, Doug Williams, has. been meeting with our senior class officers throughout the whole planning process. He has been at Sunnyvale since this class was in first grade - in fact, his office was originally in the elementary school when they were little, so he knows them all well. He has met with them via zoom to help them, along with the high school principal Brian Nickel, plan these potentially alternate activities, which is a cool thing.



Some of the activities they have planned:

- They are working with the Town of Sunnyvale to convert the traditional "Senior Walk" into a "Senior Drive." In the traditional Senior Walk, the seniors take one last walk around the high school hallways, as they are lined with their classmates and teachers. Their parents wait for them at the end. Fairly emotional... lots of hugs and tears!

- They will be doing our scholarship announcements via a video. Time TBD.

- They are going to be doing a virtual Capping Ceremony. Probably video on that as well. (The traditional Capping Ceremony is a really special event where the seniors are "capped" (with their graduation caps/mortar boards) by someone who has made an impact on their lives during high school - it's a way for the seniors to honor a special mentor, parent, sibling, grandparent, etc.

- Again, they have set an alternate date for Graduation for Friday, June 26. Time and site TBD.

Hopefully this gives you a picture of what is being planned! Let me know if I can help!

Terrell

Terrell ISD's graduation for Terrell High School was scheduled for May 22. We put out a survey to our seniors and their families to ask what their preferences were for contingency plans. We asked about doing a graduation parade, mini graduation ceremonies with small groups of graduates, or a delayed graduation. It was overwhelming - more than 80 percent of our graduates asked for a delayed graduation so they could walk the stage with their peers. We have rescheduled for June 12. We are also working with our city for a senior parade (in cars) on what would have been their original graduation date. A local company donated yard signs and we are placing them in all of our senior yards.

Valedictorian: Our last day in school was March 13 (before everything shut down). All class ranks were frozen at that time and Val, Sal, and top ten will be determined based on where the students were at March 13.

Weatherford

The graduation ceremony for Weatherford High School seniors is June 1 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. We have scheduled a second date of July 24. We are exploring other options, and as a last resort, we are planning a virtual graduation ceremony.

Valedictorian: We are determining senior class rank based on GPAs at the end of the first semester for 2019-2020

White Settlement

Our graduation is scheduled for May 21, and we have a backup date of July 16. We will adjust if necessary, but that's the plan at this time.

Valedictorian: It will be the same as in prior years (we'll figure it in mid May). We are not doing pass/fail. We have adjusted our grading guidelines so that this last 9 week grading period won't hurt students but could help them.

Wylie

Both Wylie ISD graduation ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, May 23. At this time, we are sticking to this date. We will continue to monitor the situation, including any restrictions in place at that might affect large gatherings. We have secured a backup date in June, if needed.

Valedictorian: It will be based on the last grading period, which ended March 6. That will also determine the final class rank.