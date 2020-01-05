Texas Motor Speedway will host graduations for Denton County high schools

The ceremony can be watched from vehicles parked at the speedway or virtually. Students will receive their diplomas "hands free."

All Denton County high schools will have graduation ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway.

Graduates will receive their diplomas on "Victory Lane," Denton County and Texas Motor Speedway officials said Friday.

Parents and families who attend the graduations can watch the ceremony from their vehicles parked on the infield at the speedway.

Students will have to wear masks, keep a 6-foot distance from their friends and family members will have to watch the big screen from their cars.

"It's nice that they're trying because a lot of us didn't even think that we were going to get a graduation," said Eaton High School senior Kaylah Mays.

But she said she wonders if the restrictive measures would still be needed if graduation ceremonies were hosted later in the summer.

"Could we have just waited a month or two and had a better option for everyone?" Mays asked.

The ceremony can be watched on the big screen at the speedway or virtually. Graduates will be able to walk across the stage in their robes and face masks. Their diplomas will be given to them "hands free."

Some high school seniors said they're happy to get a ceremony but are still disappointed at how different it will be.

"This is what we have worked towards. It's just really hard to realize that we're not going to get the experience that everybody else gets," said Eaton High School senior Tracy Griltz.

Schedules will be announced by each school. Graduation ceremonies are expected to take place later this month.

"We know this is an important rite of passage for our Denton County seniors and their families," said Denton County Judge Andy Eads in a written statement.

High-risk family members or those who are sick are asked to stay home and watch the ceremonies through live stream.

Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage said the facility is "honored" to host the ceremonies.

"A high school graduation ceremony is such an important achievement and lifelong memory for students as well as their families and friends," Gossage said in a written statement.

These are the school districts included:

Aubrey ISD

Argyle ISD

Denton ISD

Krum ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lewisville ISD

Little Elm ISD

Northwest ISD

Pilot Point ISD

Ponder ISD

Sanger ISD

Westlake Academy