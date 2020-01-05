COVID-19 live updates: Dallas County reaches new single-day high in case numbers

For the second day in a row, officials have reported that a male in his 20s has died from the novel coronavirus.

As Texas takes its first step in reopening, Dallas County health officials have reported a new single-day high for COVID-19 case numbers.

Friday afternoon, 187 new cases and 2 deaths were confirmed. This brings the total case count to 3,718 and the death toll to 106.

"Our highest three days have all been this week. This increase in positive cases has occurred without any significant increase in testing capacity," County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

The two victims who died include a Dallas man in his 20s and a man in his 50s who was an inmate at a correctional facility in Hutchins.

Officials say both patients had been critically ill at local hospitals.

“We have seen younger people dying from COVID-19 this week and today’s victims add to that list. All this illustrates why we all must make smart decisions and follow the science to flatten the curve,” Jenkins said.

Malls, movie theaters, retailers and restaurants were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity Friday morning.

If Phase 1 of reopening businesses goes well, restaurants and retailers will be allowed to open up to 50% capacity as early as May 18, per Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines.

Several local leaders are still urging residents to practice social distancing and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as the state loosens its restrictions.

Health officials report that there have been 816 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. More than 351,000 tests have been conducted, and 29,229 have been diagnosed with the disease. Of those, about 14,000 have reportedly recovered, according to Texas health data.

Top updates for Friday, May 1:

Worldwide, more than 1 million people have recovered among 3.2 million confirmed cases.

City of Dallas officials announced that golf courses, tennis facilities, Elm Fork range, and other facilities will reopen to the public on Friday.

Parishioners at churches in the Fort Worth Diocese will be allowed to attend mass in person on starting Saturday, while the Dallas Diocese is limiting church building occupancy to 25% and masses will not take place.

Mesquite suspends events in May

All special events and public programs are canceled through May 31 in Mesquite, city officials said Friday.

City council members will discuss when and how to reopen libraries and some park amenities at a meeting May 4. Other programs, including the Mesquite Arts Center, will remain closed throughout May.

The open space and walking trails at parks remain open, but social distancing is required.

It remains unclear what will happen to summer camps and summer activities.

Daily Dallas hospital capacity numbers

The city of Dallas released the following numbers as reported Thursday by 25 hospitals:

Total beds : 5,710

: 5,710 Beds occupied : 3,388

: 3,388 Total ICU beds : 827

: 827 ICU beds occupied : 541

: 541 Total ventilators : 943

: 943 Ventilators in use: 334

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.