COVID-19 updates: Dallas leaders to discuss registration for vaccine waitlist

Leaders said urging people to register for the waitlist will help them in planning for future allocation of more doses once they're available.

Dallas officials are holding a news conference at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss registration for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

Judge Clay Jenkins, city council members, and other officials will be at the news conference. It will take place at Fair Park in Dallas.

One day ago, Jenkins announced that a request has been submitted to have the Fair Park site considered as a federally-run COVID-19 mass vaccination site — a decision that could come by next month.

"We all share the same goal of getting this vaccine distributed as quickly as safely and effectively as possible," the judge said.

The Fair Park vaccination hub has distributed approximately 28,000 shots in its first 14 days of operation, according to Jenkins.

Texas marks 2 million vaccines during virus' deadliest month

Texas has now administered more than 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations, and the new Biden administration could help determine who’s next in line.

Texas surpassed the milestone for doses Thursday while lurching toward the end of the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic.

More than 1 in 5 of the 35,000 reported deaths have come in January. Texas moved away from federal vaccine guidelines in December and moved a broader population of older residents to the front of the line.

But Imelda Garcia, who chairs the state panel that recommends Texas vaccine prioritization, says the Biden administration may make some changes that they’ll want to consider for the next phase.

