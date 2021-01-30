Here's how many vaccine doses North Texas counties are getting the week of Feb. 1

More than 520,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed across the state next week.

The State of Texas released its vaccine allocations Friday for the week of Feb. 1. Their plans include a total of 48,000 doses for Dallas County, 42,900 in Collin County, 32,975 in Denton and 27,700 in Tarrant.

More than 520,000 first doses will be distributed to facilities across Texas next week. Right now, only people in groups 1A and 1B are eligible to get a vaccine, however people not in those groups can still register.

As of Friday, the state is reporting than more than 2.1 million vaccine doses have been administered across Texas. More than 410,000 people are fully vaccinated and over 1.7 million have received their first dose.

Leaders continue to stress that immunizations will take place by appointment only and encourage people to register with multiple locations to ensure their best chance at a slot.

The hub providers receiving doses in each of those counties are as follows:

In Collin County

Collin County Health is getting 9,750 Pfizer

Baylor Scott and White Plano is getting 9,750 Pfizer

Allen Fire is getting 7,800 Pfizer

City of McKinney Fire is getting 7,800 Pfizer

In Dallas County

Parkland is getting 11,700 Pfizer

UT Southwestern is getting 11,700 Pfizer

Dallas County Health is getting 9,000 moderna

Baylor University Medical Center is getting 4,875 Pfizer

City of Dallas is getting 4,875 Pfizer

In Denton County

Denton County Public Health is getting 32,475 total doses, 20,475 of Pfizer and 12,000 of Moderna

In Tarrant County

Texas Health is getting 9,750 Pfizer

Tarrant County is getting 9,000 Moderna

Arlington Fire is getting 7,000 Moderna

A number of smaller municipalities and non-hub providers will also receive doses across North Texas in the coming week.

That includes:

7,800 Pfizer doses for Frisco Fire

5,000 Moderna doses at Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie

1,950 Pfizer doses to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth

1,500 Moderna doses for Corsicana-Navarro Public Health

975 Pfizer doses to TMC Bonham in Fannin County