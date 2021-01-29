Dallas County announces improvements, potential federal enhancements at Fair Park Vaccine Hub

"I'm halfway to the point of feeling like I'm not a prisoner in my home," said vaccine recipient Cindy Bedford.

DALLAS — Dallas County says improvements are coming to its mass vaccination efforts, including the potential for a federal agreement to increase COVID-19 vaccinations by 12,000 a day.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced Thursday that a request has been submitted to have the Fair Park site considered as a federally-run COVID-19 mass vaccination site — a decision that could come by next month.

"We all share the same goal of getting this vaccine distributed as quickly as safely and effectively as possible," Jenkins said. The Fair Park vaccination hub has distributed approximately 28,000 shots in its first 14 days of operation, according to Jenkins.

"I recognize that there are many people out there who are in desperate need of a shot. We recognize for some it's been a pretty bumpy process," Jenkins said after the site experienced problems with vaccination supply, online registration hiccups and other registration issues.

But, by offering a QR code Thursday that takes vaccine hunters directly to the state's vaccination hub website, Jenkins reiterated his recommendation that those searching for a vaccine should register at every vaccine hub they are willing to travel to.

He also announced that Dallas County is hiring new vendors to handle an updated registration and appointment system, including a $4.3 million contract for a bilingual call center to help schedule appointments for those unable to do so online.

"This is going to get done," Jenkins said. "Your part is to register and just do what the doctors are asking you to do about masks and crowds and washing your hands a little while longer until we can beat this thing."

Betty Edge, 76, of Dallas shared her vaccine frustration earlier this week, only to have it solved at the Fair Park site on Thursday. Completely blind and reliant on her guide dog Nero, she got help from friends to fill out the necessary online forms to register with Dallas County for her COVID-19 vaccine. But, even though she registered in the earliest stages of the process, she'd heard nothing.

"Totally concerned every day of my life," she said of the wait for answers. "Worried. Frustrated."

A WFAA viewer in Arlington saw that interview and offered a magnanimous gift. She offered to give up her place in line at Arlington's vaccination hub and have Edge take her place. Tarrant Count officials appreciated the gesture but said they couldn't do that. Instead, they inquired with Dallas County, which confirmed Edge was in the Dallas County registration system and alerted her that she had been approved for her COVID-19 vaccine.

Betty, with Nero, and with her friend Cindy Bedford, 69, made the trip to the Fair Park vaccination hub Thursday afternoon.

"Oh we're so excited," Edge said. "Just like two little ladies. We're so excited."

Within 10 minutes, in the vaccination hub inside Grand Place at Fair Park, they each received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"No lollipop," Bedford joked with the nurse who gave her the shot in her left arm.

"No lollipop, but you have a Looney Tunes band-aid," the nurse replied.

"Oh good," Bedford laughed. "Thank you."

"Just how pleased I am," Betty Edge said when asked how she felt after receiving her first dose. "How relieved."

"I'm halfway to the point of feeling like I'm not a prisoner in my home," added Bedford.

Organizers of the Fair Park vaccination site also announced Thursday they would be adding a drive-thru option for those with mobility issues that make it difficult for them to leave their vehicles. Up until now, the site used golf carts to transport vaccine recipients to and from the parking lot to the vaccination site at the center of the fairgrounds.