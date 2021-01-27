9-year-old boy dies of complications from COVID-19 at Cook Children's

A 9-year-old Vernon boy who died early Tuesday morning at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth died from COVID-19, his family said Wednesday.

DALLAS — Note: This story has been updated to clarify that the deaths of two children in Tarrant County were reported on consecutive days, not that the children died within that time frame.

A 9-year-old Vernon boy died of complications of COVID-19 early Tuesday morning at Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, his family said.

J.J. Boatman was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He had just turned 9 earlier this month, according to information found on a GoFundMe that was set up for his family.

One night, J.J., who had asthma, was having difficulty breathing and was flown to Cook Children's, where he was placed on a ventilator, according to the GoFundMe.

Just 12 hours later, he died.

His death was the second of a child reported in as many days in Tarrant County.

The Tarrant County child reported dead Tuesday is the youngest victim county officials have reported since the pandemic began.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the boy's death was a "rarity" and also heartbreaking.

Across the state, 13 children ages 9 or younger have died of the coronavirus as of Jan. 22, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. An additional 24 individuals between 10 and 19 years had died

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has not yet released a cause of death for Boatman.

Vernon ISD released a statement Tuesday on Facebook saying that Central Elementary School would be closed immediately until the end of the week due to the death of a student who had been COVID-19 positive. The statement said the student's last day on campus was Friday, Jan. 22.

The school district's medical advisor said all staff and students should quarantine until Monday, Feb. 1. Classes will resume on that day after the campus has been disinfected, the district said.

"We are heartbroken and our thoughts go out to the student's family," Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd wrote in the statement.