Watch live: Dallas officials provide details on new drive-thru vaccination site

Dallas officials said they plan to discuss site operation logistics and details prior to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center's opening Thursday.

Dallas officials are holding a news conference Wednesday morning to share operation details on a new drive-thru vaccination site set to open tomorrow.

There is not a separate registration for the city. Here is the link to get your name on the county's COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. Click on the green bar in the middle of that page.

Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz, Dallas Fire-Rescue Medical Director Dr. Marshall Isaacs and Dallas Fire-Rescue Chiefs Dominque Artis, and Randall Stidham are expected to be at Wednesday morning's news conference.

Earlier this week, officials said the city will handle notifying people who are eligible to get the vaccine at the Kay Bailey Hutchison drive-thru site.

More than 300 first responders receive second dose of coronavirus vaccination

On Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue began administering the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to first responders from DFR, the Dallas Police Department, and the Dallas City Marshal’s Office.

DFR officials said during Tuesday's operations, second dose vaccinations were administered to 353 first responders.

The vaccination process is being conducted in two phases. Officials said this in an effort to make sure that each first responder receives their second dose as close to the 28-day mark as possible:

Phase 1: Tuesday, Jan. 26 to Thursday, Jan. 28

Phase 2: Saturday, Jan. 30 to Sunday, Jan. 31

Duncanville ISD announces free rapid COVID-19 testing for employees

Duncanville ISD will officially open its new school district police station Wednesday afternoon. The opening comes one day before the district will begin to offer free rapid result testing for employees.