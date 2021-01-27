Dallas Opera, Dallas Summer Musicals announce plans for 2021/2022 seasons

The Dallas Opera said Wednesday it is cancelling it's Spring 2021 season due to COVID-19 concerns, and plans to resume full scale operas in Feb. 2022.

The arts community in North Texas continues to be impacted by COVID-19.

In recent days, the Dallas Opera and Dallas Summer Musicals have announced new plans for upcoming seasons and shows, pushing back start dates for full productions.

The Dallas Opera said Wednesday that COVID-19 concerns were forcing it to cancel its spring subscription performances, with plans for the mainstage season to be postponed until February 2022.

“The ongoing spread of COVID, the level of hospitalizations in our area, and the rate of vaccine rollout is such that we believe we cannot proceed with the modified season we had planned," said Ian Derrer, the opera's general director and CEO, in a release.

The opera said the new schedule will feature four, full-scale opera productions.

Officials did confirm plans for a number of upcoming performances indoors and out.

"We are currently in the middle of planning a series of live outdoor opera events, as well as some socially distanced recitals in the Winspear that will take place in late spring this year," said Ian Derrer, the opera's general director and CEO, in a release.

Opera officials said they will also be releasing a number of digital performances in the coming months.

On May 10, Joyce DiDonato will perform her "VIVA DIVA!" concert with socially distanced seating at Winspear. The opera also plans to host an appearance by famed baritone Benjamin Appl in Jan. 2022, exact date TBD.

Madame Butterfly is expected to open the altered season on Feb. 18, 2022, officials said. Jonathan Dove’s Flight, Rossini’s The Barber of Seville, and Bizet’s The Pearl Fishers will follow.

Subscribers will receive information in coming days about their options for the modified season and are expected to have access to their same seats at no additional cost.

Dallas Summer Musicals

Last week, Dallas Summer Musicals announced it was postponing its season again to late 2021.

Most shows have been postponed, DSM said in a Facebook post, but To Kill A Mockingbird and Tootsie have been canceled.

As of Jan. 27, the new schedule for DSM is as follows:

Shows included for season ticket holders:

Jersey Boys, Oct. 19-31, 2021

Hadestown, Jan. 18-30, 2022

Jesus Christ Superstar, April 5-17, 2022

Mean Girls, May 3-15, 2022

Oklahoma!, May 31-June 12, 2022

Frozen, July 20-Aug. 7, 2022

Season options:

Wicked, Aug. 4-Sept. 5, 2021

Hamilton, Nov. 16-Dec. 5 (tickets not yet on sale)

Rent, Feb. 18-20, 2022

Come From Away, March 8-20, 2022