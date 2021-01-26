COVID-19 updates: Child under 10 years old among most recent deaths in Tarrant County, officials say

The child is the youngest victim county officials have reported since the pandemic began.

This story will updated throughout the day on Jan. 26, 2021.

A child under the age of 10 years old is one of the latest people to die in Tarrant County from COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The child is among 29 new victims, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said during a county commissioner's meeting.

The child is the youngest victim county officials have reported since the pandemic began.

Taneja said their death was a "rarity" and also heartbreaking.

Across the state, 13 children 9 years of age or younger have died of the coronavirus as of Jan. 22, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. An additional 24 individuals between 10 and 19 years had died.

More than 2,100 people have died since the pandemic began in Tarrant County, Taneja shared during the meeting.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

The news comes as the county is currently dealing with widespread confusion over its new online tool that can help people track their COVID-19 vaccine registration status.

During Monday night's launch, many residents reported receiving an email with missing or wrong information related to their registration.

County officials said Tuesday morning that once the online tool is fixed, people should be able to check their spot in line for the COVID-19 registration.

County officials hope the new system will help prevent people from registering multiple times and can instead confirm their registration went through. Taneja said one person had registered 47 times to get on the vaccine waitlist.

Around 417,000 people have registered with the county. Of that, around 340,000 people are eligible to receive the vaccine in the current distribution phases.

More than 10% of county residents have been infected by the virus since the pandemic began, Taneja said, as the world crosses the 100 million cases threshold Tuesday.

While the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remains above 21% for the North Texas region, they are starting to decline, Taneja shared. The region peaked at around 27% earlier this month.

The best way to get "back to normal" is to continue practicing those same guidelines from the CDC, Taneja explained. Those include: getting more people vaccinated, wearing a mask in any situation where you are around people you don't live with, keeping 6 feet of distance from others and frequently washing your hands.