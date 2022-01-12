Dallas ISD superintendent plans to step down from position, sources confirm

Michael Hinojosa spent two stints as superintendent of Texas' second-largest school district, the first from 2005-2011. He returned to DISD in 2015.

DALLAS — Dallas Independent School District superintendent Michael Hinojosa is stepping down from the position after more than six years, multiple sources have told WFAA.

Sources confirmed that Hinojosa, 65, will likely leave within the year, although he still has a number of years left on his contract.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, Hinojosa announced the news of his impending resignation on a call with other Texas superintendents earlier this week. The DMN also reports that Hinojosa plans to tender his resignation at Dallas ISD’s monthly board briefing on Thursday.

District sources tell WFAA that Susana Cordova, the number two at Dallas ISD (and the former superintendent of schools in Denver, Colo.), and Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, who left DISD to become chief at Austin ISD, are two potential leading candidates to replace Hinojosa.

As for what's next for the outgoing superintendent, there has been speculation for weeks that Hinojosa might wade into politics, perhaps even running for Dallas mayor in 2023. Incumbent mayor Eric Johnson has not yet confirmed whether he will seek re-election.

Hinojosa spent two stints as superintendent of Texas' second-largest school district. His first run lasted from 2005 to 2011.

He initially left his position as superintendent in 2011, taking a job as school superintendent in Cobb County, Georgia, in suburban Atlanta. But Hinojosa returned to the district as superintendent for a second run in 2015, replacing Mike Miles, whose three-year run at the helm was mired in controversy and criticism.

DISD most recently extended Hinojosa's contract in 2019, adding five more years to his term.

Hinojosa is a Dallas native who graduated from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff.

Dallas ISD, the 16th-largest district in the country, has about 145,000 students across 230 schools.