Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner stepping down

Scribner has led the district since 2015.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Dr. Kent Scribner announced on Thursday that he is stepping down from his position at the end of his contract.

Dr. Kent Scribner tweeted Thursday that he informed the FWISD Board of Trustees last month that he planned to retire.

Scribner has since 2015 led the district, which serves about 76,000 students and stands as one of the largest in the state.

He said the board will discuss his retirement and consider the search process for a replacement superintendent at the FWISD's next board meeting on Tuesday.

"The Fort Worth school-community deserves a thoughtful superintendent transition process -- so infrequent in large urban districts," Scribner tweeted. "I bring this news to you now to provide the Board with sufficient time to conduct a search for a new superintendent."

On Wednesday, Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa also announced his intentions to step down from his post. In December, Richardson ISD superintendent Jeannie Stone also abruptly resigned from her role.

Fort Worth ISD, like other districts in North Texas, has dealt with various challenges surrounding the pandemic -- including the digital divide, learning loss and the battle between parents, school leaders and government officials over face masks.

In August, Fort Worth ISD was requiring face masks, but soon became involved in lawsuits as a district court ruling blocked the district from enforcing the mask requirement.