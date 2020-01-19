Two people were recovering Sunday morning after they were allegedly stabbed Saturday night by a 39-year-old woman, according to Dallas police.

Vanessa Arredondo was arrested and jailed on multiple charges of aggravated assault, police said.

She allegedly entered the Budget Suites at 9519 Forest Lane sometime around 6:30 p.m. She was acting "erratic," according to police, and as she was leaving, she allegedly attacked an unarmed security guard there with a box cutter.

She then walked across the street and attacked her boyfriend with the box cutter as well, police allege.

Both victims were released after being treated for their injuries, which police said are not life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

