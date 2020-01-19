A 19-year-old man was shot following an argument during a basketball game on Saturday in downtown Dallas, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m., police said, on the 2200 block on Canton Street, which is near the Dallas Farmers Market.

Several men had been playing basketball at an apartment complex when two of them had a disagreement, per police. One of those involved was the victim, while the other was a person not known to police.

That person left after the disagreement, only to return several minutes later with another man. While he continued to argue with the victim, the other man took out an assault rifle, police said.

WFAA

That man then shot several rounds into the air before shooting the victim once in the abdomen, according to police. Both men then fled from the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and had surgery, but a police spokesperson did not know his condition as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives interviewed four witnesses and one possible suspect following the shooting, police said.

