A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg while inside a car Sunday in Far East Dallas, Dallas police said.

The woman was in the car with a 28-year-old man at the time, according to police. He told police they were shot at by another man around 9:45 p.m. while inside the car.

They were on the 11200 block of Woodmeadow Parkway at the time of the shooting, police said.

A bullet hit the woman in her right leg. She was taken to a local hospital for the wound and is expected to survive.

Police said she refused to give a statement and was uncooperative with officers in the matter.

