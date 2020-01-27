One person was shot and killed at an east Oak Cliff apartment complex overnight Monday, according to Dallas police.

The suspect shot the victim shortly before 1 a.m. as the victim was opening the door of an apartment at Volara Apartments, police at the scene told WFAA.

A man was shot at his front door at an apartment complex in East Oak Cliff overnight Jan. 27, Dallas police said.

Mike Forbes/WFAA

A woman who had called to report the shooting told police her friend had been shot by an unknown person, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The death marks at least the 15th homicide in Dallas so far in 2020.

