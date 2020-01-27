A 34-year-old man is recovering after he was shot Sunday night while in his own home, Dallas police said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the 1000 block of Blueberry Boulevard in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood, according to police.

The man was inside his home when he was hit by a bullet fired off during a possible drive-by shooting, police officials said.

He was taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police did not have a suspect as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday. They remain at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: