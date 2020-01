DALLAS — A 17-year-old was shot in the chest Sunday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. in the 6000 block of Sunny Crest Lane in southeast Oak Cliff.

The teen was taken to Methodist Hospital in unknown condition, police said. A suspect is in custody.

