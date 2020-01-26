A security guard was shot multiple times Saturday night outside the Little World Food Store, Dallas police said.

The guard was found lying near the front door with multiple gunshot wounds around 10:30 p.m.

WFAA

He was taken by first responders to a local hospital in stable condition, and officials at the scene said he is expected to live.

The suspect rode away on a bicycle wearing a pink hoodie and black backpack after the shooting, according to police. Police said he is still at large and believe he is about 35 to 40 years old.

