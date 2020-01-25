1 shot in apparent road rage incident, Dallas police say

One person was shot Saturday in an apparent road rage incident, Dallas police say.

According to the report, around 4:30 p.m. two vehicles were traveling in northbound lanes of North Central Expressway when the driver of one vehicle fired shots into another vehicle.

Police say a female passenger was struck, and the driver of that vehicle returned fire at the suspect vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital by the driver of her vehicle.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities confirmed the woman was in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, police say. Detectives did not release a detailed description of the suspected shooters or the vehicle they were in.

