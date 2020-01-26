A man was shot in the torso Sunday morning while inside a Fort Worth convenience store, according to police.

The victim had gone to Joe's Future Food Mart with a woman shortly after 5 a.m., and when he went inside, he got into a fight with another man, police said.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the man in his lower torso before driving away in a dark red Buick Roadmaster, officials said. The car had a tan top and no rear window.

WFAA

The victim is expected to survive his wound and is in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

Police are still unsure of the suspect's identity and are searching for him.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: