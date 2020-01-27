DALLAS — This story will be continuously updated.

A woman was shot and killed outside a Walmart on Montfort Drive in North Dallas Sunday night, police said.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot around 9:31 p.m. Witnesses also said they saw people hiding behind their cars taking cover.

The shooting happened in the north side of the parking lot, outside the pharmacy drive-thru lane.

Dallas police said late Sunday night they are looking for a black male suspect.

Dallas police have not said if a suspect is in custody. A police helicopter was flying over the scene around 10 p.m.

