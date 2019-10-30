The principal of Van Alstyne Middle School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Collin County jail records show.

Kirby Glynn Smith, 50, was arrested after a juvenile male came forward with allegations against the principal, said McKinney police in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the abuse happened while Smith was a teacher at Cockrill Middle School in McKinney. They didn't reveal if the child was one of his students.

Authorities said there aren't any other known victims at this time.

In 2012, Smith was named Cockrill Middle School's teacher of the year. Smith taught sixth-grade mathematics while employed with the district, according to a video posted on McKinney ISD's YouTube page.

In a post on its Facebook page, Van Alstyne Independent School District said Smith has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on the district's property.

Van Alstyne is north of McKinney.

Smith's bail is set at $500,000.

Police have asked anyone with information pertaining to the case call 972-547-2710.

