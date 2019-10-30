The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help officers find Nicholas Hesita, who has been missing since Monday.

Hesita may be a danger to himself and others, officials with the department said.

The 24-year-old white man man is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving his silver Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate KRK7703, officials said.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday on the 14600 block of Dallas Parkway, according to officials.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or (214) 671-4268.