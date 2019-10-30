Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on the 19600 block of northbound I-635 on Wednesday, according to Mesquite police.

A driver behind the wheel of a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when they hit a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, police said a preliminary investigation revealed.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been responding to a call about the wrong-way driver on northbound I-635 when the crash occurred.

Officials are working to notify next of kin.