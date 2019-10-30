DALLAS — Dallas ranks as the third most dangerous city for drivers, according to 2017 data.

The Car Insurance Companies study created a composite score based on your factors including traffic-related deaths, the likelihood of getting in a wreck and vehicle theft rate.

Car Insurance Companies curates driving data for consumers.

These are the study's top 10 most dangerous cities:

Baton Rouge, La. Savannah, Ga. Dallas Detroit, Mich. St. Louis, Mo. Atlanta New Orleans Cleveland Sacramento, Calif. Louisville, Ky.

Though Dallas ranks third in the overall composite score, it lags behind larger cities in traffic fatality rates.

A study by the National Highway Safety Administration shows Dallas has 14.5 motor vehicle fatalities per 100,000 people, which comes out to 194 per year.

Los Angeles has 257 deaths a year, Phoenix has 249, Houston has 245 and New York has 207.

Dallas also has 590 motor vehicle thefts per 100,00 people, which comes to about 7,913 per year. The only Texas city that ended up with more is Houston with 11,596 per year.

When looking at the top 25 most dangerous cities, Texas is tied with California and Florida for the states with the most.

Dallas is one of four Texas cities ranked in the top 25 most dangerous for drivers.

Mesquite is No. 16, Houston is No. 19 and Fort Worth is No. 21. Dallas and Houston are also the two most populated cities among these 25 cities.

Other Texas cities in the top 100 include:

No. 44 San Antonio

No. 47 Garland

No. 54 Waco

No. 56 Austin

No. 69 Killeen

No. 75 Amarillo

No. 83 Grand Prairie

No. 89 Arlington

No. 100 Plano

There were 37,133 deaths from crashes nationwide in 2017. This study shows an average driver experiences a crash once every 10.6 years while Brownsville, Texas, ended up with the highest rate of 14.9 years.

