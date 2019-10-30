FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting on the 1700 block of East Robert Street in Fort Worth, police said.

According to police, they received a shots fired call involving multiple suspects around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street, killed by an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they did not have a motive as of 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. They also do not know who the suspects may be in this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.