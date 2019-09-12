Police say two men were found dead and three others were wounded at the scene of a shooting Sunday night at a DeSoto apartment.

The men found dead at the scene were identified as 21-year-old David Daniel Young and 43-year-old William Leon Smith.

DeSoto police said the three other injured men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they were first called at about 7:50 p.m. to the 200 block of West Wintergreen Road on a report of a home invasion. Police say the caller reported "several unknown persons... rushing into the dwelling."

DeSoto police said they are working to determine what happened at the apartment complex and are not releasing the names of the injured men at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call DeSoto police at 469-658-3050.

