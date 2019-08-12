DALLAS — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood in northeast Dallas, police said.

At 1:35 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Hemlock Avenue near Park Lane. They found a person dead on the scene at a 24-hour convenience store after being shot, police said.

Police said the victim and one of the unknown suspects started yelling at each other and were arguing when another, unknown suspect shot the victim.

Police did not have any information on the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

