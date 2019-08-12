Authorities say a shooter fled the scene after firing shots that left a man injured early Sunday morning at a Dallas apartment complex.
According to Dallas police, the victim, who was shot twice, knew the shooter.
The shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Kiest Boulevard at the Kiest Terrace Apartments near the Cadillac Heights neighborhood in southern Dallas.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot.
Police haven't released a suspect name or description.
More on WFAA:
- '40 minutes of mayhem': North Texas father, 22, killed in home invasion after recent move to Michigan
- Police officer shot, killed at downtown Fayetteville police station
- Suspect says he shot Houston police sergeant to avoid going to jail, investigators say
- Denton police car struck by suspected drunk driver
- Elementary student approached by suspicious couple, Carrollton PD said in a safety alert
- 'It just crushed me': Friends of Granbury mother killed by husband gather to mourn