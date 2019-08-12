Authorities say a shooter fled the scene after firing shots that left a man injured early Sunday morning at a Dallas apartment complex.

According to Dallas police, the victim, who was shot twice, knew the shooter.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. in the 3800 block of Kiest Boulevard at the Kiest Terrace Apartments near the Cadillac Heights neighborhood in southern Dallas.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police haven't released a suspect name or description.

