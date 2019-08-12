Police are investigating after a shooting left two injured Saturday night at a Mesquite home.

Authorities were called to the home at about 8:17 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bent Brook Drive, where they found two people wounded.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital. One of the victims was released and the other remains hospitalized in stable condition, Mesquite police say.

While the investigation into the double shooting continues and no suspects have been identified, police say they believe there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS or contact Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

