Police in Farmers Branch have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing woman who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say 45-year-old Joselyn Renee Fontenot was last seen just after 2 p.m. in the 12100 block of Webb Chapel Road in Farmers Branch.

Her car was later found nearby at the Dallas Medical Center.

Farmers Branch police say they believe Fontenot left the area on foot.

Fontenot is a black woman, standing 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Police released the last known photo of Fontenot, who was wearing a black and white striped dress.

Joselyn Renee Fontenot

Farmers Branch Police Department

Anyone who has information pertaining to Fontenot's whereabouts is asked to call 972-919-1406 or 911.

