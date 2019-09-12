A 24-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after he was crushed by a gate while working at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, according to a medical examiner's report.

The accident was reported at about 7:10 a.m. at an entry gate in the 3400 block of Trail Drive.

The employee was identified as Juan Carlos Julian Jr., of Fort Worth, according to a Tarrant County Medical Examiner's report. His cause of death was listed as traumatic asphyxia.

"The preliminary investigative details indicate that this was a tragic accident at Dickies Arena," said Officer Ivan Gomez, a spokesman with the Fort Worth Police Department. "However, the results of the autopsy and the final investigative findings are pending."

Dickies Arena opened on Oct. 26.

